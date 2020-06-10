6. Upper Body Eccentric Strength Dumbbell Workout

With every active exercise, you work your muscles concentrically (creating tension as the muscle shortens, say as you curl up on a bicep curl) or eccentrically (creating tension as the muscle lengthens, like when you lower the weights back down from a bicep curl). Adam Rosante, C.S.C.S., celebrity trainer and creator of Gym Class with Adam, prefers that downward phase to help you handle impact. “Building eccentric strength gives your muscles the ability to absorb force,” he says. “That’s essential for pro athletes and weekend warriors alike, not to mention for everyday life.” With this workout you get that added strength benefit, plus a timed challenged and an added pump.

Strength Set 1: Perform 3 sets

Iso-Hold Rows x 15-20 reps: Lie facedown on an incline bench holding a dumbbell in each hand, arms hanging straight down. Row weights back toward chest and hold for 30-60 seconds. Keep shoulders squeezed together like you’re trying to crack a walnut. When time is up, immediately perform the 15-20 rows. (No incline bench? Perform the move in a standing bent-over position, hinging at the hips.)

Lie facedown on an incline bench holding a dumbbell in each hand, arms hanging straight down. Row weights back toward chest and hold for 30-60 seconds. Keep shoulders squeezed together like you’re trying to crack a walnut. When time is up, immediately perform the 15-20 rows. (No incline bench? Perform the move in a standing bent-over position, hinging at the hips.) Dumbbell Skiers x 15 reps: Lie facedown on an incline bench holding a lighter dumbbell in each hand than used for the rows, arms hanging straight down. Keep arms straight with palms facing each other throughout this entire movement. Using the back muscles, bring the dumbbells straight overhead. Hold for a second, then drive them down and back behind you (like ski poles). That’s 1 rep. Repeat the motion with control. (You can do this move in a standing bent-over position too.)

Limit rest between exercises; rest 45-60 seconds between sets

Strength Set 2: Perform 3 sets

Iso-Dynamic Lateral Raises x 8-10 reps per side: Hold a light dumbbell in each hand, palms facing forward with thumbs up. Raise both arms out to sides to form a T. Hold one arm out in the extended position while you perform 8-10 reps of lateral raises on the other side. Then, hold that side out and perform 8-10 reps on the other side.

Hold a light dumbbell in each hand, palms facing forward with thumbs up. Raise both arms out to sides to form a T. Hold one arm out in the extended position while you perform 8-10 reps of lateral raises on the other side. Then, hold that side out and perform 8-10 reps on the other side. Cuban Press x 8-10 reps: Stand with feet hip-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand. Perform an upright row by pulling elbows high, weights reaching chest. Once elbows get to shoulder height, hold them there and rotate your arms to bring your hands in line with your head, knuckles facing the sky and elbows pointing down. Then press the weights overhead, biceps by ears. Reverse the movement back to start. That’s 1 rep. Repeat.

Stand with feet hip-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand. Perform an upright row by pulling elbows high, weights reaching chest. Once elbows get to shoulder height, hold them there and rotate your arms to bring your hands in line with your head, knuckles facing the sky and elbows pointing down. Then press the weights overhead, biceps by ears. Reverse the movement back to start. That’s 1 rep. Repeat. 3-Way 21s x 21 reps total: Stand with feet hip-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand. With palms facing each other, curl weights to shoulder, then lower back down. Repeat hammer curls for 7 reps. Then, curl the weights to shoulders with palms facing up. Repeat supinated biceps curls for 7 reps. Then, curl the weights to shoulders with palms facing down. Repeat reverse curls for 7 reps.

Limit rest between exercises; rest 45-60 seconds between sets

Timed Challenge

Incline Dumbbell Bench Press – 3 sets x 6 reps : Sit on an incline bench, holding a dumbbell in each hand, arms extended with weights over shoulders. Take 6 seconds to lower the weight to your chest, then press back up explosively. Repeat. Aim to increase weight with each set. Rest for 60 seconds between sets. (If you don’t have a bench, lie on the floor.)

: Sit on an incline bench, holding a dumbbell in each hand, arms extended with weights over shoulders. Take 6 seconds to lower the weight to your chest, then press back up explosively. Repeat. Aim to increase weight with each set. Rest for 60 seconds between sets. (If you don’t have a bench, lie on the floor.) Incline Dumbbell Bench Press Challenge – 1 set x 50 reps: Rest for 2 minutes before starting this move. Use 60 percent of the heaviest weight used in the 6-rep incline dumbbell bench press. Complete the reps as fast as possible with perfect form, only resting when needed. Try to beat your best time whenever you repeat this workout.

