The Most Potent Hemp Cream You Can Buy for Athletic Pain Relief & Recovery—56% off

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





CBD is being touted as a “miracle cure” for all sorts of things these days. If you’re curious about CBD’s effects on the body—or even if you’re among the millions who are already convinced—here’s a great deal you need to take advantage of. Right now you can pick up Hemp Cream, infused with 15,000mg of CBD, for more than half off! Regularly $50, you can get it for just $22 at Amazon.

This may be the most powerful topical CBD you can buy. Many CBD lotions and creams top out at about 7,500mg’s; most average around 3-5,000. So this is high-powered stuff, designed to neutralize the most severe muscle pain. It’s ideal for those who work out extra hard or have a high tolerance to pain relievers.

Hemp Cream contains essential natural anti-inflammatory ingredients that can reduce pain, swelling, and soothe discomfort. It brings hemp and arnica together with other powerful ingredients like Emu oil, MSM, and organic aloe vera so it’s good for your skin.

Manufactured in an FDA and GMP-certified facility right here in the USA, fast-absorbing and non-greasy Hemp Cream is cruelty-free, non-GMO, and free of gluten, parabens, and chemicals. So it’s safe and natural.

Hemp Cream Is Great for Athletes

Athletes looking for relief from muscle pain should check out Hemp Cream. Marathoners, weightlifters, and triathletes will get a huge benefit from Hemp Cream. It helps recovery, too. Hemp Cream will relieve your soreness and get you to your next workout more quickly.

And as everyone knows, the harder and longer you work out, the better your performance on the field or in the gym.

But the benefits of Hemp Cream extend far beyond muscle pain relief. Those who swear by CBD say it’s great for back and hip pain, joint pain, ankle, knee, and foot pain, and it’s miraculous on your aching neck and shoulders.

Many people claim they don’t experience relief from CBD. And that’s part of why the official jury is still out on the stuff. Experts say if you’re in this group but still seek relief from pain and faster athletic recovery, you should experiment with different blends, strengths, and potencies of CBD till you find one that works for you.

So even if you’ve tried CBD and haven’t experienced relief, know this: Hemp Cream is the most powerful concentration you can buy (for now). If this stuff doesn’t work for you, then no CBD product likely will.

So if you’re CBD-curious, this is the deal for you. Even if you’re already a CBD evangelist, you can’t deny the value here. So get over to Amazon today and take advantage of this 56 percent off deal on the most powerful concentration of CBD you can buy. You’ll feel better, recover faster, and see improved performance.

Get It: Save 56% on Hemp Cream 15,000mg CBD ($22; was $50) at Amazon

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Noom Is the Lifestyle App You Need to Get Fit and Trim Down

The Best Jerky (Beef and Beyond) You Can Buy

How to Buy the Perfect Suit for You

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!