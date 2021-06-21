Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

For anyone looking to pack on the muscle when they go to the gym, you can’t just rely on the weights to help you out. You need to fuel your body up right with a good creatine powder. And lucky for you, you can get the MuscleTech Cell-Tech Creatine Powder for a great discount thanks to Prime Day 2021 deals.

Creatine is a great supplement to help your body build up muscle. It gets into the system to fuel up the muscles so they can rebuild to a better shape than before. But that isn’t all the benefits you get from a powder like this one. It’ll also make it easier for your body’s recovery time in a big way.

When we say that your body’s recovery time will increase, we don’t just mean after a workout. It definitely helps there, but that’s not all. You’ll also feel better in between sets and reps, so you don’t falter after a while. You’ll feel like a million bucks with this powder running through you.

Even better is that the MuscleTech Cell-Tech Creatine Powder tastes great. You won’t feel like you’re drinking a cup of sand or medicine or anything like that. This fruity punch flavoring makes it feel like you’re drinking a sweet treat, but with none of the sugary downsides. There’s nothing here to worry about.

Maybe the best thing of all is the pricing on this MuscleTech Cell-Tech Creatine Powder. You can save 60% on this container to give you plenty of creatine-fueled workouts for the foreseeable future. At this price, you can’t let this pass you by. So take advantage of Prime Day to get yourself an even better-looking body.

Get It: Pick up the MuscleTech Cell-Tech Creatine Powder ($32; was $80) at Amazon

