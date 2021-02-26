The Noom Diet: What Is It? Does It Work? And How Much Does It Cost?

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It can be hard to get yourself into a healthier routine. Losing weight and eating better is not as easy it seems. People need help to get themselves on the right path and to stay on that path. There are many resources out there for people to utilize. You can use diet books or personal trainers. But one of the best to utilize these days is a fitness app. And one of the best out there to use is Noom and The Noom Diet.

WHAT IS NOOM?

Noom is a special service. Because Noom is very much aware of the blocks that people have. Blocks that keep people from making the changes they need to make to live a healthier life. For most, psychology is the biggest hurdle more also than physiology. And Noom is here to help people break through those chains.

Many fitness apps are very helpful in getting people into better shape. But what Noom does that most others don’t is that it personalizes itself to each user. When using Noom for the first time, you’ll take a detailed little quiz. This quiz helps the program figure you out and how to best get you to reach the goals you’ve set forth.

After you take the test, it’ll give you some routines. Routines for physical fitness and for dietary changes. Based on what you’re looking to achieve, Noom can pretty successfully deliver the programs you need to hit those goals. And you can even adjust it based on how quickly you want to make those changes. All thanks to the wonderful team at Noom.

But Noom is also aware that everyone is different and that circumstances can affect these programs. So if you need to make changes for any reason, Noom is there to help you out. Because when you need help, there is a great community within. A community of like-minded users to help you when you fall. But there’s also a great array of wellness coaches as well.

These wellness coaches are an amazing resource to have. If you need help with a workout routine or need to adjust something there or in the dietary portion, they can do so. It’s a more personalized touch that will greatly help anybody stay on the right path. With the progress tracking aspect of the app that allows you to see how you’re doing during workouts and how your diet is, Noom is a real game-changer for anybody.

WHAT DOES NOOM ACTUALLY DO

What separates Noom from other fitness apps is the social element and the personal aspect. Having real live people there to help you out when you need it is a big help. As is having those wellness coaches adjusting routines to better fit your wants and needs. With all of that, you’ll be conditioned to not want to let these people down. And soon enough, the good habits will become second nature and you won’t have to look back.

WHAT DO YOU EAT ON THE NOOM DIET

What’s great about Noom and The Noom Diet is how wide open it is. This isn’t like Weight Watchers or anything like that, with pre-portioned meals. There’s nothing truly strict about Noom. It breaks down food into different categories. Categories that are meant to tell you how much harder you’ll have to exercise to burn them off.

But you can still eat anything from the category Red (Lowest Nutrient Count), Yellow (Medium), and Green (Highest). Obviously, it’s best to stick with the Green’s, but with the wellness coaches and workout routines, Noom provides you’ll be able to burn them off in no time. You just need to log them into the app as you go.

DOES NOOM WORK?

You may be asking yourself a very good question: Does Noom Work? It’s a question anyone should ask when something comes along claiming to help you out. Especially in the physical fitness arena. But the truth of the matter is that Noom is very effective. And there have been studies done that have gone on to show the efficacy of Noom.

One such study has shown some pretty amazing results. Over a median time frame of 267 days, 77.9% of the 35,921 participants lost weight while using Noom. And even more impressive is that 23% of those participants lose over 10% of their body weight. Those are some hard numbers to argue with.

NOOM SUCCESS STORIES

Numbers like that are hard to argue with. But personal stories are a good way to see how truly effective something is. For example, look at the case of Ann and Steve Teget. Looking for ways to lose weight and keep it off, they found Noom and thrived. Ann and Steve had bought lost over 60 pounds thanks to the help that Noom offers.

Like we said above: the success rate at Noom is very high. If you stick to the plans put forth and use the community of real live people when you’re up against the ropes, then the sky is the limit when you use Noom.

IS IT WORTH IT?

Another question that should be asked in reference to Noom is: is it worth it? Well, that really all depends. Would you rather spend money on a personal trainer? How bout buying books with all kinds of tips that may not be effective for you? You may not even have the time or the inclination to go out to a gym or anything like that. It’s hard to say for each person. But for the money that Noom costs, it seems like a resounding yes in our eyes.

HOW MUCH DOES NOOM COST?

That should bring up another question: How much does Noom actually cost? Well, that’s the beauty of Noom. You can download the app for free and take the test for no charge. That way you don’t need to commit. But if you do commit, the pricing is hard to beat. Especially since you can try it out with a 14-day trial option.

You can choose the monthly payment options which go for $59 a month. Or you can choose the annual plan which comes to a once-a-year payment of $199. Hard to beat an average of $16 a month. For that kinda money, it seems very worth it to get such personalized help right in the palm of your hand.

HOW DO I CANCEL NOOM

Now let’s say you’re at the levels you set for yourself and it’s all second nature, or you’re needing to save on some money. How do you cancel Noom? Simple. You need to message your wellness coach and tell them you need to cancel by literally just sending the message “CANCEL”.

There are two avenues to do that. One is through the app in the chat function there. Go to your coach’s message chat and send them the message cancel. Or you can do it through the web browser. Same idea. And from then on you can continue using the app and all its functions until that billing cycle ends.

FINAL VERDICT

At the end of the day, there are a ton of options out there for you to try and lose weight. Lose weight and keep that weight off. But if you want to have the best chance possible with an unbelievably effective and personal option, Noom is the way to go. So sign up for Noom now and get started on your journey.

