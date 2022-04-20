The Omron Body Composition Monitor is Like Having 7 Machines in 1

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

You gotta keep track of everything when you get started on a fitness journey. You can’t just assume you’re doing everything right. There needs to be hard proof that you’re losing the weight. And you can get that hard proof when you start to use this Omron Body Composition Monitor.

Having a scale in the house is ideal for such a reason. You can keep track of your weight at all times so you can see if you need to make some changes. And the Omron Body Composition Monitor is really good at delivering accurate results. But that’s not all this thing does. It does so much more.

Not only will the Omron Body Composition Monitor measure your weight, but it measures 6 other body composition stats as well. Because the health of your body doesn’t just get measured by how it weights. Every body is different and those differences need to be taken into account.

The other stats that this measures are body age, visceral fat, resting metabolism, skeletal muscle, BMI, and body fat percentage. All those things help to give you a better sense of how you are progressing. Because you may think you need to lose weight, but your skeletal muscle weight might be heavier than others. Or your BMI might actually be at the proper levels for your height.

All of these can be measured up with the Omron Body Composition Monitor, a scale that does it all. You will have a much easier time going on your fitness journey with this in your life. This highly rated and incredibly durable machine can be yours right now, making a big impression in no time.

