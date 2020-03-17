Even though he’s currently shooting his action movie Red Notice alongside Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, it hasn’t stopped Dwayne Johnson from training for his DC superhero film Black Adam. The Rock has been sharing his workouts on Instagram for the film, which will see him playing the mythic, god-like antihero who will go head-to-head with Zachary Levi’s Shazam.

Over the years, Johnson has been no stranger to sharing his workouts, whether they were for Jumanji or Hobbs & Shaw, but it appears that Johnson is taking his Black Adam training to another level. Black Adam is considered to be one of the most powerful beings in the world of DC Comics, and as Johnson has said before about the character: “The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change.”

Here’s a look at Johnson’s latest workouts:

While no plot details have come out yet about the movie, Johnson’s film—which will hit theaters on December 22, 2021—will likely portray Black Adam as an anti-hero, rather than the traditional villain he’s been in the comics. Johnson has hinted at that portrayal on social media and he’s also confirmed in interviews that the Justice Society of America will play a role in the movie.

Here’s a look at more of Johnson’s workouts for Black Adam:

Black Adam will be released on December 22, 2021.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!