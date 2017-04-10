



Want to get the body like a big screen superhero? Of course you do. But no amount of weightlifting or cardio will get you there, if you don’t tackle your diet first. You’ll need a superhero diet to get it done.

“Food is your best ally in your quest to build a better figure,” says Dr. Philip Goglia, founder of Performance Fitness Concepts, who has overseen the diets of actors like Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Alexander Skarsgard, and Ryan Gosling through his long-time partnership with celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson. Goglia found his passion for eating right during his career as an All-American wrestler, Mr. North America body-building champion, and then, three bouts with cancer, all of which he claims to have beat with the help of healthy eating.

“Gunnar knows that in training he’s going to tear them down, and he needs me to help build them back up again,” says Goglia. “I find the most common problem when looking over the diets of these guys is they’re all under-eating. You start to learn that as long as you’re burning a good amount, the more you eat, the more you’re going to lose.” His other main strategies hit on the more obvious: Cutting out sugar, avoiding carbs, and making a ritual out of your meal-making, starting with breakfast.

“The real problem for most people who aren’t getting paid to work out is finding the time to be diligent, so you have to make it easy for yourself,” says Goglia. “Make it fit the lifestyle you have, and if you need to wake up 20 minutes earlier to make some eggs, do it. During the day, hunting down a fruit and 12 almonds for a snack may be hard, so buy a box of Justin’s almond butter snack packs or have a Kind bar at the ready for your big meeting. But don’t go overboard with the alternatives, there are a lot of civilians out there who see all these protein bars and confusing them with a slab of salmon. That’s not a proper replacement for a good fatty fish.”

The true trick of it all is finding your motivation. Goglia says that when Chris Pratt first came into his office he had completely logical conversation about where he wanted his fitness to go. “He had this great comedy career on track at his current weight, but I think he started to see what that kind of body would do to him over the next 15 years. As soon as he realized what might be at stake, he went into warrior mode.”

(Chris Pratt in Guardians of the Galaxy. Photograph by Everertt Collection)

A Goglia Meal Plan For the Rest of Us

More meals make the man. That’s the takeaway from this sample day of meals (All seven of them!) from Goglia. This is built for someone who goes to the gym at least twice a week (preferably more) and wants to lose weight or take a step towards Chris Pratt–shredded.



Meal 1

3 eggs

1 cup of oatmeal

1 serving fruit

Meal 2

1 serving fruit

Meal 3

8 oz chicken breast

1 yam OR 1 cup of rice OR 1 sweet potato

Meal 4

1 serving fruit

12 almonds

Meal 5

1 cup of mini carrots OR 1 cup cherry tomatoes

12 almonds OR 1 tablespoon almond butter

Meal 6

16 oz. Salmon OR Sea Bass

1 vegetable

2 cups of salad

Meal 7

1 serving fruit

Pro Tip

Don’t forget your water, between 1/2 oz and 1 oz per lb of body weight daily.

For more insight into how you can upgrade your diet, check out Goglia’s brand new nutrition app G-Plans, found on his site.