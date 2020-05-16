Build it

Whether log cabin, teepee or freestyle, engineering the structure of fire is all the same. The smallest pieces at the bottom and lots of air space throughout. Lay the tinder down first. Loosely pile the pinky-sized kindling around it—horizontally or vertically—ensuring there’s some overlap and that you have room to get a match or lighter into the tinder. Add a few more, progressively larger, pieces of kindling.

