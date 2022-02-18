The Theragun PRO Massage Gun is a Perfect Compliment to Your Workout Routine

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The day can really sneak up on you and leave you reeling when the night comes and you just wanna relax. Especially if you like to work out. The aches and pains can be almost too much to bear at some points. But if you got the Theragun PRO Massage Gun in your life, your nights will be stress-free.

Instead of going to a masseuse and paying all that money to work the kinks out, you can just cut out the middle man and pick up the Theragun PRO Massage Gun. Because it comes with all the accessories you need to hit every part of your body with the full force of this in-depth and rigorous massage gun.

When you open up the box that the Theragun PRO Massage Gun comes in, you will see 6 different attachments. Each one is a different shape to allow you to hit different areas of the body that the baseline attachment wouldn’t help as much with. And with the 4 different angles the gadget can be adjusted to, you’ll be able to hit every spot.

There’s also the fact that this bad boy has a lot of power. You can adjust the power too depending on the strength of the pains and your tolerance. And the battery with a full charge can go for 150 minutes. Since this comes with 2 batteries, you can have 300 minutes of continuous massage to really unwind after a tough day.

This Theragun PRO Massage Gun is a real winner. We know because we’ve tried this out ourselves and it’s really helped when the aches and pains of a long day overwhelm us. Head on over to Amazon right now and pick up one of these right now so you don’t have to deal with a night of annoyances any longer.

Get It: Pick up the Theragun PRO Massage Gun ($599) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!