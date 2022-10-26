Health & Fitness

The Top 10 Keto Supplements to Kickstart Your Keto Diet

by Tom Lorenzo
Oct 26, 2022

6. Nutriana Keto Supplements BHB Diet Pills

These keto pills will allow your body to shred fat while maintaining muscle. Exogenous ketones give you a full energy boost you need to align yourself with your fitness goals without burning out. It contains beta-hydroxybutyrate (BHB).

Ingredients:

  • Proprietary Blend 800 mg (Calcium Beta-Hydroxybutyrate
  • Magnesium Beta-Hydroxybutyrate, Sodium Beta-Hydroxybutyrate)
  • Gelatin
  • Rice Flour
  • Magnesium Stearate
  • Silicon Dioxide

Features:

Fuel up and burn fat without sacrificing any muscle

Why use it:

You can keep getting stronger while you burn fat

Price: Pick up the Nutriana Keto Supplements BHB Diet Pills ($18) at Amazon

