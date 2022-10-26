Health & Fitness

The Top 10 Keto Supplements to Kickstart Your Keto Diet

Keto Vitals Electrolyte Powder Stick Packs
by Tom Lorenzo
Oct 26, 2022

7. Keto Vitals Electrolyte Powder Stick Packs

Stop the keto flu and get great defense for leg cramps with these easy-to-transport stick packs. A natural hydration booster, and energy replenisher, you’ll get improved sleep and freedom from muscle cramps with potassium, magnesium citrate, sodium, and calcium. Perfect for your on-the-go lifestyle.

Ingredients:

  • Potassium
  • Magnesium
  • Sodium
  • Calcium

Features:

Keeps you hydrated and full of energy

Why use it:

You’ll be fresh and ready to workout without any burn out

Price: Pick up Keto Vitals Electrolyte Powder Stick Packs ($29 for 30) at Amazon

