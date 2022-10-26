The Top 10 Keto Supplements to Kickstart Your Keto Diet

9. Purely Optimal Keto BHBGET IT!
Keto BHB contains a patented ingredient, goBHB (Beta-hydroxybutyrate). BHB kicks the state of ketosis into action. By taking it along with a keto diet, your body will process the BHB for immediate energy and will help you transition into Ketosis even faster.
Ingredients:
- Calcium (Beta Hydroxybutyrate)(As GO BHB Capsules) 62 mg
- Magnesium (Beta Hydroxybutyrate)(As Go BHB Capsules) 32 mg
- Sodium (Bata Hydroxybutyrate)(As Go BHB Capsules) 10 mg
- Go BHB Proprietary Blend 800 mg
Features:
Gets your body kickstarted into Keto mode much quicker
Why use it:
All the clean energy you could handle to tackle the day
Price: Save 62% on Purely Optimal Keto BHB ($22 for 60; was $30) at Amazon
