The Top 10 Keto Supplements to Kickstart Your Keto Diet

Purely Optimal Keto BHB
10
Amazon 9 / 10
by Tom Lorenzo
Oct 26, 2022

9. Purely Optimal Keto BHB

Keto BHB contains a patented ingredient, goBHB (Beta-hydroxybutyrate). BHB kicks the state of ketosis into action. By taking it along with a keto diet, your body will process the BHB for immediate energy and will help you transition into Ketosis even faster.

Ingredients:

  • Calcium (Beta Hydroxybutyrate)(As GO BHB Capsules) 62 mg
  • Magnesium (Beta Hydroxybutyrate)(As Go BHB Capsules) 32 mg
  • Sodium (Bata Hydroxybutyrate)(As Go BHB Capsules) 10 mg
  • Go BHB Proprietary Blend 800 mg

Features:

Gets your body kickstarted into Keto mode much quicker

Why use it:

All the clean energy you could handle to tackle the day

Price: Save 62% on Purely Optimal Keto BHB ($22 for 60; was $30) at Amazon

