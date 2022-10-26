The Top 10 Keto Supplements to Kickstart Your Keto Diet

9. Purely Optimal Keto BHB GET IT!

Keto BHB contains a patented ingredient, goBHB (Beta-hydroxybutyrate). BHB kicks the state of ketosis into action. By taking it along with a keto diet, your body will process the BHB for immediate energy and will help you transition into Ketosis even faster.

Ingredients:

Calcium (Beta Hydroxybutyrate)(As GO BHB Capsules) 62 mg

Magnesium (Beta Hydroxybutyrate)(As Go BHB Capsules) 32 mg

Sodium (Bata Hydroxybutyrate)(As Go BHB Capsules) 10 mg

Go BHB Proprietary Blend 800 mg

Features:

Gets your body kickstarted into Keto mode much quicker

Why use it:

All the clean energy you could handle to tackle the day

Price: Save 62% on Purely Optimal Keto BHB ($22 for 60; was $30) at Amazon

