The Top Sex Toys That Women Wish You Used on Them

Tailz Grey Fox Vibrating Anal Plug
Add a little theatrics to the bedroom by getting this vibrating butt plug you can control from your phone that has a little tail attached to it. If adding a tail to the mix is something you’re into. Here it is if that’s the case.

Pick up the Tailz Grey Fox Vibrating Anal Plug ($56) at Pinkcherry

