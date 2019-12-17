The Unbeatable Holiday Gift: Save $70 on a 23andMe Health + Ancestry Kit Today

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Sponsored content. Men’s Journal receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Have you finished your holiday shopping yet? Sometimes, the hardest people to buy for are your significant other, or those closest to you. There’s always that one “big” gift you know they want, the one you’re sure to give—but what comes next? Sure, you could load up on stocking stuffers, or settle for gift cards. But here’s a better idea: Give the gift of health, knowledge, and insight. Give them a 23andMe Health + Ancestry Kit.

The 23andMe Health + Ancestry Kit ($129; was $199) is full of fascinating information on ancestry and family lineage. But it also provides a wealth of biological and genetic insight to help your loved one live a happier, healthier life.

DNA home test kits are all the rage, and with good reason. It’s fun to trace your lineage, to track where your ancestors came from, and how you got where you are today. That’s why these kits are so popular—especially this time of year.

Holiday gatherings can be a slog. But sharing ancestral info with family and loved ones is a fantastic conversation piece. Showing up at the family get-together with a family tree, with names, dates, and places of those who came before, is definitely fascinating and fun. But for the seniors in your family, it can be far more than that.

If you’ve ever watched your grandmother or grandfather reminisce about “the old days,” you know what we mean. Imagine the faces of the seniors in your family lighting up when you remind them of places and people in the past, of memories they’d forgotten and people they’ve missed.

Reminiscing about old times, reliving memories of ancestors passed on, of homes and towns they once adored—or hated!—is sure to bring a smile to everyone gathered around the holiday table. It’s sure to be a heart-rending, emotional moment. And it will make this holiday season one you, and they, will cherish for the rest of your lives.

That’s why the 23andMe Health + Ancestry Kit makes an unbeatable gift. And right now, you can save $70! Regularly $199, through December 26 you can pick one up for just $129. That’s only $30 more than the Ancestry + Traits kit alone. That’s a 23andMe December deal you can’t pass up!

23andMe’s Health + Ancestry Kit goes deeper than just lineage and genetic traits, though. It provides insight and useful information about health and biological makeup. Your loved one will get more than 150 personalized reports that break down genetic data, the science, and potential next steps to living a healthier life.

They’ll learn how their DNA could affect their chances of developing certain health conditions like Type 2 diabetes*. They’ll find out how their DNA relates to their lifestyle, like muscle composition, diet, and sleep. Particularly valuable is the Carrier Status test, which will let them know if their DNA indicates they may be a carrier for genetic variants linked to certain inherited health conditions.

Of course, the 23andMe Health + Ancestry Kit has the Relative Finder, the Family Tree, and the Ancestry Reports that are so fun and fascinating to share at the holidays. But the valuable information from the more than 150 Trait, Health Predisposition, and Carrier Status reports goes far beyond fun and fascination. It’s the kind of knowledge that can help your loved one live a fuller, healthier life. That’s the kind of holiday gift no stocking-stuffer or gift card can possibly beat.

During this 23andMe December deal, you’ll save $70!

Get It: Save $70 on a 23andMe Health + Ancestry Kit today!

*Customers have the option to choose whether to access their health reports. Visit [https://www.23andme.com/test-info/] for more important test information.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!