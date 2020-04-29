The Workout Jude Law Used to Bulk Up for ‘The Rhythm Section’

Triset 1

B. High Barbell Pulls x 12 reps

Place your feet shoulder-width apart and stand so your shins are roughly two inches away from the barbell. Send your hips back to hinge forward and bend your knees as you grab the barbell with an overhand grip, hands wider than shoulder-width apart. Lift the barbell so it’s just above your knees, to start. Explode up, extending through your hips to pull the bar up to chest level. Slowly lower back to the start position. That’s 1 rep. Repeat.

Pro tip: Think about spreading your elbows wide apart and pulling the bar back more so than high.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!