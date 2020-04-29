The Workout Jude Law Used to Bulk Up for ‘The Rhythm Section’

Triset 1

C. Lateral Raises x 12 reps

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart, holding a pair of dumbbells at arms’ length by your sides, palms facing in. Maintaining a slight bend in your elbows, raise your arms directly out to your sides until they’re at shoulder level, with palms facing down at the top of the movement. Slowly lower the weights back to the starting position. That’s 1 rep. Repeat.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!