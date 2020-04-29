The Workout Jude Law Used to Bulk Up for ‘The Rhythm Section’

Triset 2

B. Low Cable Pullovers x 15 reps

Attach a straight bar extension to the low cable pulley and place a bench in front of the machine. Lie down on the bench on your back with your head closest to the cable machine. Either lean back and grasp the straight bar extension with an overhand grip, palms facing you or have someone pass it to you. Keeping your arms straight, engage your core and take the weight off the stack. This is the starting position. Slowly pull your hands up and across the top of your head until they’re angled at around 45 degrees toward your feet. Pause, then lower the weight back to the starting position. That’s 1 rep. Repeat. (Note: Image shows traditional pullover with dumbbells)

