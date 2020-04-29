The Workout Jude Law Used to Bulk Up for ‘The Rhythm Section’

Triset 2

A. Reverse Cable Flyes x 12 reps

Adjust the weight of a cable machine to a medium resistance (50 to 80 pounds, to start) and a midrange setup. Grab the handles, then turn to face away from the machine, coming into a staggered stance. Bend slightly at the knees, then push your arms forward to start. “Fly” arms to the sides, bending elbows slightly, until fists are in line with chest. Return back to the starting position. That’s 1 rep. Repeat.

