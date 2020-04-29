The Workout Jude Law Used to Bulk Up for ‘The Rhythm Section’

Triset 3

B. Alternating Hammer Curls x 12 reps each side

Grab a dumbbell in each hand with palms facing in, arms extend down at your sides. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, keeping your knees slightly bent and abs drawn in tightly. While keeping your elbows locked in at your sides, slowly lift your left arm in an arc-like motion toward your left shoulder. Squeeze your bicep throughout and hold for a count at the top of the curl. Slowly lower to the start position. Immediately perform a curl on the opposite arm. That’s 1 rep. Repeat. (Note: Image depicts traditional hammer curl)

