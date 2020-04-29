The Workout Jude Law Used to Bulk Up for ‘The Rhythm Section’

Triset 3

C. Lying Tricep Extensions x 12 reps

Grab an EZ bar (or dumbbells), then lie back on a flat bench with feet planted firmly on the floor. Press the bar over your chest, then let your upper arms drift back to about a 45-degree angle. Bend your elbows to lower the bar behind your head, feeling a stretch in your triceps. Hold for a count, then extend through your elbows to return to the start position. That’s 1 rep. Repeat.

Pro tip: Keep your elbows in line with your wrists throughout.

