These $18 Foot Arch Support Sleeves are a Miracle for Plantar Fasciitis

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Foot pain is no fun. Any foot pain in general, but plantar fasciitis is a true pain no one ever wants to deal with. But if you are currently dealing with it, then you need some help to get through the day. And that help is here in the form of the Copper Compression Copper Arch Support Sleeves over at Amazon.

By compressing the pain in your feet, it helps to suppress a good deal of the pain. But you want to make sure you got the proper range of motion. And that’s why the Copper Compression Copper Arch Support Sleeves are so great. Because they will fit tight on those feet, but give you enough mobility that your muscles can keep working and healing.

You may not think it, but these Copper Compression Copper Arch Support Sleeves being infused with copper actually helps the healing process. Making these materials so much better for your feet, they will help to soothe all that pain and make the recovery process go a whole lot faster.

Maybe not the most important feature but one that is pretty nice to have is that it is moisture-wicking. So your sweaty feet won’t leave this lying around like a stinky slug when you’re done using it. That’s also thanks in part due to it being anti-microbial as well.

No matter what ache or pain is ailing your feet, the Copper Compression Copper Arch Support Sleeves are going to be a great benefit. And they are under $20. So you can pick up a pair right now to make sure they get to you in no time, relieving that pain for easier days immediately.

Get It: Pick up the Copper Compression Copper Arch Support Sleeves ($18) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

20 Hiking & Adventure Gifts for Outdoors Lovers

The Best Stocking Stuffers for Men

Comfort Gifts Perfect for Anyone Who Now Spends More Time at Home

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!