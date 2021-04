Fat Gripz Pro GET IT!

When you pick these up and add them to the weights you’re using, you’ll start seeing much greater results. That’s because by increasing the width of your grip, your muscles will have to work a whole lot harder to make the moves. It’s a nice little shortcut to making your workouts even more effective.

Get It: Pick up the Fat Gripz Pro ($30) at Amazon

