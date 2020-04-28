These Dumbbells Are In Stock And Ship From Amazon Soon

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We’re still stuck at home and it doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon. You’ve made the shift into working out from home and you want to add more variety to your home gym. If you want to add some free weights, you should pick up these WF Athletic Dumbbells from Amazon right now.

If you are looking to add some free weights, these WF Athletic Dumbbells are great for many reasons. Right off the bat, they’re great to get because they are in stock at Amazon right now. Quick shipping on anything these days is hard to find.

These WF Athletic Dumbbells are also great because there are tons of weight options. You can get dumbbells from 40 pounds all the way up to 120 pounds. Whether you are starting out or are looking to make the leap to a tougher workout, Amazon has you covered.

Made from cast iron solid steel, the WF Athletic Dumbbells are durable as all get out. There’s no worry about them being used too much and falling apart at the seams. These will last as long as you want them to last.

The WF Athletic Dumbbells are also made with an ergonomic design. That way you can use them with no problems at all. That’s not just the benefit of your hands. They won’t roll along when you put them down, protecting your floors from any scratching or scuffing.

You gotta keep yourself active and fit during all of this pandemic stuff. Who knows when it’s going to end, so you gotta stay on point. Pick up these WF Athletic Dumbbells to keep your body in shape. If you want them in hand soon, you should make that purchase now.

Get It: Pick up the WF Athletic Dumbbells (starting at $199 for 40 pounds) at Amazon

