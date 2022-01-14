These N95 Masks Are in Stock, in Bulk, and Deliver in Days

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

After almost two years of the pandemic, we are still struggling with the fast-spreading COVID-19 virus and its extra virulent Omicron strain. While health officials continue to insist on the need to wear masks in public, the recommended N95 masks are again hard to come by, especially for bulk orders for offices, schools, institutions, and other companies. However, there is one N95 mask supplier — N95MASKCO — that currently has stock and is delivering orders for individuals and businesses within days.

Despite a wide variety of face-covering types on the market, not all masks are created equal. Cloth face coverings and commonly-found 3-ply blue surgical masks are not nearly as effective as NIOSH-approved N95 masks — the gold standard face masks for protecting ourselves, our employees, and our families. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is even considering updating its mask guidelines to encourage people to protect themselves with N95 respirator masks. It’s something medical experts have been saying for a while now — use N95 masks over less effective face-covering options.

N95MASKCO, the company that has been providing N95 masks to front line workers, medical institutions, businesses, and the general public since the early days of the coronavirus outbreak, currently has three top-of-the-line NIOSH-approved N95 masks available in stock and they’re shipping immediately in both small and large bulk quantities. They’ve been able to ship out and deliver the most recommended masks even despite ongoing supply chain challenges that have impacted access to medical supplies. And, as the Omicron variant continues to spread across the country and the world, N95 masks are once again in short supply as they were in the early days of the pandemic.

Bottom line: you no longer need to settle for a less effective N95 mask alternative. Protect yourself and your loved ones with CDC-recommended respirator masks. Below are the three NIOSH-approved N95 mask options available for purchase and delivery at N95MASKCO.

The foldable NIOSH-approved N95 mask starts at just $1.38 per mask. Its foldable design makes it easy to carry and store. The soft material and padded noseband make it comfortable to wear for long periods of time.

