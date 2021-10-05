Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Whether you’re a weight lifting newbie or a seasoned veteran, a great set of weights will put you on the right track to meet your fitness goals. While it’s easy to hit the gym and stock up on all the weights you need, you can also get the weight training workout you love from the comfort of your own home. Thanks to Bowflex, you can now spend less time waiting for that guy to stop hogging the weights and more time sculpting your physique.

The Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells are created with serious trainers in mind. Designed to help you maximize your workout sessions, this adjustable offering adjusts from 10 to 90 pounds in 5-pound increments for a totally customizable lift every time. Complete with selection dials for an easy transition, this two-piece set replaces up to 17 pairs of dumbbells to keep your space free of any clutter and stray weights to accidentally stub your toe on.

Even better, its durable molding provides a smooth lift with every use, so you don’t have to cringe at the sound of clanging metal plates. They’re great for diversifying your fitness regimen with heavy and lighter exercises to keep you from getting bored. You can even pass up your gym membership and break a sweat in the comfort of your home. Its compatibility with the free Bowflex SelectTech training App also helps track your progress along the way.

Reviewers are just as into the SelectTech dumbbells as we are. Many rave that the set helps save space in their home gym, while others note that despite the seemingly steep price tag, these end up saving money in the long run because you won’t have to buy individual dumbbells. Nearly all noted that the set is so easy to use and switching and adjusting weights is straightforward. A handful of reviewers note that this particular set makes it easy to squeeze in a quick workout whenever you please.

Whether you’re all about toning or increasing your stamina with strength training exercises, this dumbbell set is the perfect tool to jumpstart your journey.

Ready to shop? Act fast to get $150 Off the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells for a limited time at Amazon

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!