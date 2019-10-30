These Vitamin Shoppe Deals Are Too Good to Pass Up

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Just in time for flu season, Vitamin Shoppe is having a massive sale right now on some of its most popular brands. There are plenty of the usual suspects—protein powders and such. But what really caught our eye was the chance to get 20 percent off on a load of immune support favorites. From medicinal to herbal, there’s immune support favorite on sale that’s just right for any and everybody.

But if you want in, you’d better hurry—most of these Vitamin Shoppe deals expire on November 1.

Face it: the gym is a breeding ground for germs. You touch everything. You sit everywhere. With all the bare skin and sweat involved, we’re pretty certain that most of our ailments are a result of being in the gym.

So you’ve got to be careful. Use hand sanitizer. Wife everything, always. And for Pete’s sake, people—cough into your elbow! All of these things will help. But nothing will stop every germ. So you need to take precautions from the inside out, too.

The Vitamin Shoppe has tons of immune support products on sale right now at prices up to 20 percent off. From zinc to elderberry to oregano oil (!), there’s something for everyone. You can check them out here.

Additionally, with all the other deals going on we’d be remiss not to point a few out. After all, they expire by Friday, November 1.

Check out some of these great deals at Vitamin Shoppe:

Plus, at Vitamin Shoppe you always get free shipping on orders $25 or more. Here are a few of our favorite products on sale right now.

