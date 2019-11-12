Thinning Hair Doesn’t Stand A Chance With This Kit From Dermstore

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Nobody really wants to admit it, but thinning hair is a problem that every man has to contend with. You can just roll with it , or you can shave clean and go with the bald look. Or you can fight back and keep the baldness at bay.

One of the best ways to combat hair loss in an economically feasible way is to pick up this Rene Furterer Reactional Thinning Hair Ritual Kit over at Dermstore.

Dermstore is a great outlet for guys looking to pick up all kinds of grooming and skincare products. But this holiday season, the Rene Furterer Reactional Thinning Hair Ritual Kit is a great gift any guy can pick up for themselves. It is packed with five items that work in tandem to help keep your hair as nice and lustrous as can be.

First up in the Rene Furterer Reactional Thinning Hair Ritual Kit is the Complex 5 Stimulating Plant Extract. This is a weekly scalp treatment, to help your scalp get healthier so your hair grows in stronger.

Next up is the Triphasic Texturizing Detangling Shampoo. If you still got hair on your head, it will become a little thicker and denser while it gets cleaner. Use this while you also use the Triphasic Conditioner.

Then you got the Triphasic Reactional Concentrated Serum. Using this every day will continue to help build up the health of your scalp while making it more hospitable for hair to grow. Which is key if you don’t want to keep losing your hair.

Lastly, the Rene Furterer Reactional Thinning Hair Ritual Kit comes with the Vitalfan Sudden Dietary Supplements. Simply put, these are supplements you need to keep growing hair.

Thinning hair can be a real self-esteem killer for guys. Beat that feeling back with the Rene Furterer Reactional Thinning Hair Ritual Kit. Don’t wait for someone to gift it to you next month. Treat yourself now.

Get It: Pick up the Rene Furterer Reactional Thinning Hair Ritual Kit ($150) at Dermstore

