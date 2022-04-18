This Anti-Wrinkle Sleep Mask Promotes Emotional Relaxation by 67%

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Some people need a little help getting to sleep at night. For some, they need a little coverage over their eyes to keep the light out and make things as dark as possible. But when you get the Dr. Harris Anti-Wrinkle Sleep Mask, you will get more than a helping hand when it’s time to go to bed.

As you could probably tell by the name, the Dr. Harris Anti-Wrinkle Sleep Mask is going to help you go to sleep easier and it’s also going to help you lose some wrinkles around your eyes. And it does so by using 2R Tech which was created in part by the helping hand of Dr. Steve Harris.

2R technology means using muscle and emotional relaxation. Which is what you want to use to help combat wrinkles. This mask will combat dynamic wrinkles while you rest/sleep. Turn it on for 15 minutes or use it while you sleep to get some truly impressive results.

But that’s not all you get when you use the Dr. Harris Anti-Wrinkle Sleep Mask. Since 2R tech uses emotional relaxation to help smooth out the skin around your eyes, it only makes sense that it will help you relax in general. Studies say you will be 67% more relaxed, which makes for better sleep and a better day after that sleep.

Using the Dr. Harris Anti-Wrinkle Sleep Mask is as easy as can be and it comes with quite the punch. So if you need help getting rest at night and you want to smooth out the lines around your eyes, you should head on over to Current Body right now. You won’t regret it.

Get It: Pick up the Dr. Harris Anti-Wrinkle Sleep Mask ($125) at Current Body

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Related Links

Should You Take a Probiotic? Best Probiotics for Men

The 5 Best Beard Oils & Balms for a Good-Looking Beard

10 Best Toothpastes for Healthy Teeth, Fresh Breath, and Whitening

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!