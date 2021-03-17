This Bathroom Scale Has Nearly 14,000 Reviews And Is 43% Off

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With the spring right around the corner, that means beach season isn’t too far behind. Which also means that we’re going to want to get back into a routine to see our beach bods come back. And you’ll have a better journey getting that beach bod back with this ABYON Smart Bathroom Scale in the house.

Every home should have something like the ABYON Smart Bathroom Scale in it. That way you can, even if you’re not working out, see how your body is doing day to day. Wake up in the morning and go to bed at night with a weigh-in, seeing if you may or may not need to make some changes.

But not all scales are like the ABYON Smart Bathroom Scale. Because this is no regular scale. Even though it is great at working as a scale. The accuracy of its readings is hard to argue with. But it’s the high-tech features of this scale that makes it stand above the older scales we’ve all had in our lives.

What makes this ABYON Smart Bathroom Scale so useful is how it can connect to your phone. It’ll sync up with an app and deliver readings of not just your weight, but other readings. Readings like BMI, Body Fat %, Water %, and more. That way you can get a much better sense of how your body needs to change.

All of this in one durable package that is now on sale at Amazon for 43% off. That’s a hard bargain to pass up. So if you want to get your body into better shape with all the details you need to hit those goals, the ABYON Smart Bathroom Scale is for you. Pick one up now while this great sale is still live.

Get It: Pick up the ABYON Smart Bathroom Scale ($23; was $40) at Amazon

