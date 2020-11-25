This Bodyweight Routine Is the Perfect Partner Workout

This article was produced in partnership with WHOOP and Hyperice.

Whether you’re trying to get or stay fit from home, we could all use another bodyweight routine. NYC trainers Evan Betts and Jill Barger are guiding you and your workout partner through a total-body workout that requires no equipment. It’s low-impact but high-intensity to get your heart pumping.

Warmup

Leg Cradle x 30 sec. alternating sides Standing Quad Stretch x 30 sec. alternating sides Power Jack x 30 sec.

Use the Hyperice Hypervolt (With Bluetooth) on any tight areas, as well as any muscle groups you’re about to hit in your workout. This will excite and awaken the muscles, stimulating blood flow so they’re better primed for your session. Work 10-15 sec. per muscle, moving along the muscles and avoiding bones and joints.

Workout

High-to-Low Plank w/ Partner Clap 3×10 reps Narrow-to-Wide Squat Pulses 3×10 reps Kneel to Squat Jump 3×10 reps Burpees 3×10 reps

Cooldown

Downward Dog x 30 sec. Upward Dog x 30 sec. Childs Pose x 30 sec.

Hit your body with the Hyperice Hypervolt. 2-3 min. On each muscle group to get them into a parasympathetic state, where you’re more relaxed and ready for recovery.

If you’re wearing the WHOOP Strap 3.0, check your WHOOP strain at the end of your workout. Prioritize your hydration and sleep, then check your WHOOP recovery metrics again in the morning. Based on your recovery—determined by heart rate variability, resting heart rate, and sleep quantity and quality—WHOOP will give you a recovery percentage that suggests your ability to perform at your peak. If your exertion isn’t balanced out by recovery, it’ll recommend you take it easier the following day until you can work at optimal levels again. Heed their advice to prevent overtraining.

