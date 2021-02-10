This Cozy Calming Bed Is A Gift That Was Heaven Sent For Our Dogs

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There’s nothing like having a dog in your life. Those furry little maniacs just bring so much joy into our lives. And this last year, we’ve needed all that joy in a big way. So to pay them back this Valentine’s Day, you should get them this Cozy Calming Bed from Alpha Paw.

As anyone with a dog can attest, there is no short supply of dog accessories out there. While there may be a lot of doggie beds out there, the top of the heap has to be the Cozy Calming Bed. Because unlike other beds, this one is made with the approval of veterinarians to calm your dog down.

How does the Cozy Calming Bed do that? Well, it’s all in the design. This bed is made with incredibly soft and comfortable vegan fur. It’s made with this material to mimic the feeling of being wrapped up in the comfort of the dog’s mother’s fur. And we can say from personal experience that this is an incredibly effective bed.

We managed to get our hands on a Cozy Calming Bed for our pup. And almost immediately our dog fell head over heels for this bed. When the dog is feeling pooped or a little anxious, it heads right over to it and lays down. The way it’s designed, the dog can lay out in any position and feel as comfortable as it wants.

Our dogs deserve to be as comfortable as they can be. And with this Cozy Calming Bed, they will chill out in no time at all. And best of all is the pricing over at Alpha Paw which is taking a big chunk out of the price. So pick one up that’ll fit your dog right now. You’re not the only one who deserves to relax this holiday.

Get It: Pick up the Cozy Calming Bed (starting at $39; was $80) at Alpha Paw

