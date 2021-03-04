This Doerix Neck Gaiter Is Perfect For Spring Workouts And It’s Half Off

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We are still going to need to mask up when we go out these days. Now that the spring is right around the corner, that means you’ll need to do so when you go for a run or a bike ride. Not all masks are made for physical activity. But the Doerix Neck Gaiter is perfect for those in need.

The Doerix Neck Gaiter is a great item to wear during a workout because of how easy it fits. This isn’t like a regular ole disposable face mask or anything. It wraps around your face like a rag. Made with polyester microfiber, this won’t itch or irritate the skin. Which is doubly true when you start to sweat.

Now that the weather is getting warmer out there, that means you’re going to sweat more. Especially during a workout. And when you workout with the Doerix Neck Gaiter, you won’t have any issues. Because this material is moisture-wicking, so the sweat will evaporate and leave you feeling nice and chilled.

Another added benefit of this little number from Doerix is that it will help keep your skin protected from the sun’s rays. While you’re working out in the sun with this highly breathable and comfortable mask on, the covered parts of your face won’t get barraged with damaging rays.

Even better is that the Doerix Neck Gaiter is on sale for an amazingly low price. Getting this for more than half off is a steal. So if you plan on spending more active time out in the sun, you need to pick one up. And do so before they sell out. At this price, they are sure to go fast.

Get It: Pick up the Doerix Neck Gaiter ($10; was $21) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out 10 Best Moisture-Wicking Men’s Underwear For Working Out

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!