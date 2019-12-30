Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Lots of folks look at the New Year as the perfect time to make the move into living healthier. Starting a diet and working out more. Plenty of gym memberships will be purchased. But with this Cubii Pro Seated Under-Desk Elliptical, you don’t have to go out to get a good workout.

There are plenty of ways to get a good workout, but you can’t work out all the time. You gotta get to work. Sitting down at a desk all day is not great for the body, so the Cubii Pro Seated Under-Desk Elliptical keeps your body strong in that unhealthy position.

Using the Cubii Pro Seated Under-Desk Elliptical is really simple. You just put it under your desk and get going. Place your feet in it and just roll. It’s great for work too since it is super quiet, so there is no disturbance to any of your work neighbors.

Once you get rolling with the Cubii Pro Seated Under-Desk Elliptical, your body will be very grateful. This simple, compact machine will work out your core muscles, your hip flexors, glutes, quads, hamstrings, and calves. That’s a full workout without heading to a gym. Kill two birds with one elliptical.

Since you will probably be using the Cubii Pro Seated Under-Desk Elliptical at work, you may be focused on other things while using it. Luckily, this elliptical can track your progress for you. Connect to the Cubii app on your iPhone/Android, Fitbit smart bands, or Apple Health Kit.

With this sale price over at Amazon, it is more affordable than ever to get this amazingly convenient Cubii Pro Seated Under-Desk Elliptical. Achieving the best version of yourself has never been easier. Pick it up while the sale lasts.

