This Foam Roller Will Get Knots Out That you Have Had for 10 Years

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

After a long day, it isn’t all that surprising to end up with some aches and pains. Especially if part of your day involves working out at the gym. If aches are part of your daily routine, you need something in your life to help you eliminate those pains. And that something is this 321 STRONG Foam Roller.

Having something like the 321 STRONG Foam Roller in your life is just smart for anyone, but especially if you work out. Because you can use it before a workout to get your body nice and limber. So when you hit the gym, the chances of pulling a muscle or something decrease pretty exponentially.

But it’s when you’re in need of unwinding at the end of the day that the 321 STRONG Foam Roller comes in mighty handy. That’s because this is designed in such a way that the ridges and grids of this roller mimic the hands of a masseuse. From there, your muscles will unwind and feel so much better.

Getting your blood flowing and stretching out the muscles helps alleviate pain, but also increases performance. Your workouts will go much smoother. And the design of this is such that it can be used with pretty much any area of the body. So you’ll have no problem unwinding after a long day.

Picking this 321 STRONG Foam Roller up is a no-brainer to us. It’s pretty affordable and the benefits of having it greatly outweigh the price. Make it easy to unwind after a long day and make any workout all the more effective. Hard to beat a value like that.

Get It: Pick up the 321 STRONG Foam Roller ($27) at Amazon

Check Out These Alternatives

Gimme 10 Foam Roller

The Original Body Roller

Planet Fitness Muscle Massage

Yes4All EPP Exercise Foam Roller

Gaiam Essentials Foam Roller

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out The Best REM Sleep Trackers For The Troubled Sleepers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!