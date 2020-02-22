How long can you hold a plank for? Because George Hood, a 62-year-old former marine, probably just blew you out of the water. On Feb. 15, Hood held the pose for eight hours, 15 minutes, and 15 seconds. He broke the Guinness World Record for the longest plank.

In case you’re wondering, that’s longer than it takes to watch The Irishman twice, or the entire original Star Wars trilogy. According to a USA Today estimate, Hood burned 4,252 calories.

It wasn’t the first time that Hood, who’s also a retired Drug Enforcement Administration agent, broke the record. In 2011, Hood held a plank for one hour and 20 minutes, foiled five years later when Mao Weidong from China planked for eight hours, one minute, and one second.

So this year, Hood was determined to step up his plank game. The Illinois native trained every day for 18 months to prepare to take on the world planking record again.

The folks at Guinness estimate Hood did 2,100 hours of planking to prep. “It’s 4–5 hours a day in the plank pose,” he told CNN in an interview. “Then I do 700 pushups a day, 2,000 sit-ups a day in sets of a hundred, 500 leg squats a day. For upper body and the arms, I do approximately 300 arm curls a day.”

When he broke the record in Chicago, IL, Hood didn’t just do it for the Guinness title. The event also benefitted mental health awareness, with Hood fielding presentations from guests with autism and learning difficulties throughout the day.

When Hood completed the record attempt, to hammer in the victory, he capped it off with 75 pushups. And crazier yet, this wasn’t even Hood’s longest plank: Though it wasn’t attended by Guinness representatives, Hood planked for 10 straight hours back in 2018.

As soon as he finished, he announced his retirement from planking. Instead, Hood was reportedly eyeing up a pushup world record.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!