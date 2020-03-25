This Hand Cleaner From Amazon is Made With 62% Alcohol

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Everyone is looking for ways to stay germ-free during this coronavirus situation. Soap and hand sanitizers are flying off the shelf. It can be really hard to find anything in the stores or online. But luckily for you guys, Amazon has the amazing Zatural Waterless Hand Cleaner available right now.

What makes the Zatural Waterless Hand Cleaner so great? There’s plenty of reasons, but the main one has to be that 62 percent of this hand cleaner is ethyl alcohol. To make sure your hands are germ-free, that alcohol content is going to destroy 99.9 percent of all germs.

The Zatural Waterless Hand Cleaner isn’t just going to keep your hands clean. Plenty of sanitizers will dry out your hands. But this will actually moisturize your hands. That’s because it is made with hemp and aloe. So not only will your hands feel better, but you’ll get a nice sense of relief. And we all need some relief.

Your hands won’t just be germ-free and moisturized with the Zatural Waterless Hand Cleaner. They’ll also smell really good as well. It’s made with a Zatural-specific blend of essential oils from clove, lemon, cinnamon, peppermint, eucalyptus, rosemary, and thyme. That’s a blast of freshness.

Everyone needs to be diligent about staying germ-free these days. With the Zatural Waterless Hand Cleaner, you will be on the right path to staying corona free. So pick up a bottle right now while you still can and keep your hands germ free and moisturized.

