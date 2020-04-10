Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

This product is not intended to treat or prevent COVID-19

For the latest information on coronavirus, visit the CDC website

It’s no secret: Hand sanitizer is in short supply these days. But we found this hand sanitizer spray in stock at the women’s beauty website Vegamour. It’s 75 percent alcohol, so it meets the CDC minimum standards.

Vegamour Citrus Lavender Hand Sanitizer Spray is a moisturizing sanitizer, made with cruelty-free, plant-based ingredients. It’s quick-drying, hypoallergenic, and includes organic aloe vera and marula oil to help moisturize skin. And it leaves no sticky or slimy residue. That sounds like something we can appreciate, no matter the manufacturer.

At this point, the manufacturer is irrelevant anyway, right? We all need some hand sanitizer right now.

Best of all, this hand sanitizer is in stock and will ship as early as next week. Sounds like you need to jump on this deal right now. We are.

75% Alcohol Hand Sanitizer In Stock Now—Buy It Today!

And the benefits don’t stop there. Vegamour is doing its best to help everyone put out by this pandemic. So for every purchase, Vegamour is donating 20 percent of the proceeds to the Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation. This organization provides aid to groups leading on-the-ground efforts in the restaurant community. It’s established a relief fund for restaurant workers facing economic hardships or health crises as a direct result of the COVID-19 lockdown. And your purchase can help.

This 6-ounce bottle of hand sanitizer spray is anti-microbial, anti-bacterial, and anti-fungal. It’s great for sanitizing, and also keeps your hands from drying out due to overwashing. There is a limit of three bottles per customer. But with this deal, you’d be negligent if you didn’t jump on this opportunity right now.

Protect yourself, your family, and all those around you including friends, neighbors, and co-workers. Pick up Vegamour Citrus Lavender Hand Sanitizer Spray today. You can’t afford not to.

Get It: Pick up Vegamour Citrus Lavender Hand Sanitizer Spray ($16) at Vegamour today

For the latest information on coronavirus, visit the CDC website

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our Web site. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings, and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist, or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition. Men’s Journal assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!