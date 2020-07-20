This Ice Towel Will Make Your Workouts So Much More Enjoyable

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There’s nothing like getting a good workout in. Especially now in the summer, where the hot sun can make you sweat even more. With all that sweat comes the need to dry down after a workout. And in the summer, you can dry down and stay cool with the Sukeen Ice Towel 4 Pack over at Amazon.

Plenty of towels are out there that can dry you down with no issues. Thick and absorbent. But not all of them will leave you nice and cool while drying down as the Sukeen Ice Towel 4 Pack does. It can do that because of the fantastic materials used in the making of these towels.

Microfiber is the material used to make up the Sukeen Ice Towel 4 Pack. That alone makes them feel super comfortable and very absorbent. But that microfiber material helps to draw even more moisture away from your body. And it’s that moisture that helps bring the ice.

Getting the Sukeen Ice Towel 4 Pack moist and wringing them out is what unlocks the cooling system in these great towels. The very act of drying yourself off unlocks a second function in these towels. So you can dry down and then cool yourself off with these towels for up to 3 hours after cooling them down.

Looking at the reviews for the Sukeen Ice Towel 4 Pack on Amazon goes to show that people are happy. There are more than 1,000 reviews right now and the star rating is 4.4 out of 5-stars. Clearly, people are really into these bad boys.

So if you want to add a cool breeze to your after-workout routine, then you need to pick up the Sukeen Ice Towel 4 Pack. They’re super soft, very absorbent, and bring the chill. At this price, you really can’t go wrong with picking them up.

