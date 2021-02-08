This Military-Designed HITT Card Set Will Keep You Motivated During Workouts

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

At this point in the year, a lot of people have discarded their resolutions to get into shape. It’s hard for people to keep motivated as time goes on. There’s a reason we call it working out. You need to put a lot of time and effort into it. If you want to keep motivated during your workout, help is here. And it comes in the form of this HITT Card Set from Stack 52.

The Stack 52 HIIT Interval Workout Game is a great way to keep you motivated. By making the workouts a game of sorts adds an additional goal you have to hit. Not just working out, but trying to win the game. And the efficacy of the game is enhanced on the fact that it was military designed to make you do HIIT workouts for the best results.

What are HIIT workouts? HIIT stands for High Intensity Interval Training. That means you workout as hard as possible in short periods of time, with short periods of rest in between sets. Those kinds of workouts have shown the kinds of quick results people want to see. You won’t end up feeling like you wasted time during your workout.

So by using the Stack 52 HIIT Interval Workout Game, you will have a whole new way of getting through these workouts. Play by yourself or play with others, using strategy to work your way up in difficulty. And best of all, these sessions are short. Anywhere from 4 to 20 minutes is all it takes to get your body all shredded up into great shape.

Best of all is that the Stack 52 HIIT Interval Workout Game is not that expensive. You get your workouts going into a brand new routine that is sure to be successful for less than $40? How can you go wrong there? Add a whole new dynamic to your workout and pick up this amazing HIIT Card Set to never lose your motivation again.

