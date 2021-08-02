This Muscle Synthesis Activator Is 11x More Efficient Than Protein Powder

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Looking for a good workout drink that’ll fuel you up before and after a workout? There’s a lot of options out there that you could pick up. But in our eyes, the Oh!mino Muscle Synthesis Activator should be at the top of that list. Because this is 11x more effective than most protein powders out there.

This Oh!mino Muscle Synthesis Activator is so chock full of all the amino acids you need that you will be roaring with the nutrients you need to hit the gym to the best of your ability. Beforehand, you’ll be full of energy to go hard. Afterward, you’ll be recovering at a better rate and recovering with stronger muscles.

Another added benefit of this Oh!mino Muscle Synthesis Activator is that it is good for everybody. There’s no dairy in here and it is very vegan friendly. There’s no sugar or carbs to be found, same for GMO’s. And it’s got no calories, so it’s not going to affect your diet for the day. All it’s here to do is fuel you up just right.

This tastes pretty damn good as well. Plenty of protein powders and the like are not that great to ingest. More focused on function than presentation. But this is a good balance of both, so you can enjoy the fuel you’re ingesting that’s going to make your workouts a much easier proposition.

So if you’re looking to get yourself a new protein powder to deal with during the day, we think the Oh!mino Muscle Synthesis Activator is for you. Pick up a container of this supplement that is 11x more effective than similar products and make sure you can improve your body at the gym the right way.

Get It: Pick up the Oh!mino Muscle Synthesis Activator ($45) at Amazon

