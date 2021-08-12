This Natural Sleep Gummy Works (& Tastes) Like A Dream

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Why is sleep such a struggle? We buy white noise machines, fancy pillows, lavender aromas to lull us to sleep, yet data shows that 35% of adults get less than seven hours of sleep per night. Is that due to hectic schedules or just an inability to fall asleep? Or both?

Sleep troubles are a major health concern. When you don’t get a good night’s sleep, it affects your mood, your level of stress, and your productivity. Luckily, Complete Calm Sleep Gummies by ASYSTEM were developed to improve sleep quality, sleep duration, help calm the mind, and allow you to wake up feeling refreshed and ready to take on the day.

Many other sleep aids on the market are overly medicinal, ineffective, or they’re so strong, they leave you feeling groggy and sluggish the next day. That’s why ASYSTEM set out to create a better alternative. These sleep gummies are made with a natural formula that delivers proven results and are backed by clinical data, too.

Gummies give you the time-release features of a capsule along with the level of absorbability of a pill. And since you chew a gummy, your saliva partially dissolves it in your mouth, giving gummies greater bioavailability than pills.

Get ready to wake up rested and refreshed by buying your sleep gummies here. It’s a great way to take a step toward better health and self-care.

So What Exactly Is Inside This Powerful Sleep Gummy?

For those who pay attention to quality, you’ll be happy to know that the Complete Calm Sleep Gummies contain clinically proven ingredients.

Ingredients in both the Wild Berry Gummy + Melatonin and the Wild Berry Gummy (Melatonin Free) include:

Safr-Inside™ : The award-winning patented extract of Persian saffron. It’s proven by at least ten clinical studies to naturally promote emotional health, improve sleep quality, and reduce anxiety.

: The award-winning patented extract of Persian saffron. It’s proven by at least ten clinical studies to naturally promote emotional health, improve sleep quality, and reduce anxiety. Chamomile Extract : An herb that contains apigenin, which is an antioxidant that binds to certain receptors in the human brain that help to promote sleepiness and reduce the inability to sleep.

: An herb that contains apigenin, which is an antioxidant that binds to certain receptors in the human brain that help to promote sleepiness and reduce the inability to sleep. Passion Flower Extract : A vine that’s native to North and South America, the chemicals in passion flowers have calming and sleep-inducing effects. It’s taken for many ailments, including sleeplessness and anxiety.

: A vine that’s native to North and South America, the chemicals in passion flowers have calming and sleep-inducing effects. It’s taken for many ailments, including sleeplessness and anxiety. Holy Basil : Used in Ayurvedic medicine for centuries due to its healing properties, Holy Basil is well-known for its calming effect and stress reduction.

: Used in Ayurvedic medicine for centuries due to its healing properties, Holy Basil is well-known for its calming effect and stress reduction. Lion’s Mane Extract : A mushroom with many health benefits such as increased cognitive function, antioxidant activity, and reduced inflammation.

: A mushroom with many health benefits such as increased cognitive function, antioxidant activity, and reduced inflammation. Rhodiola Extract : Provides a reduction in mental fatigue and an improvement of one’s general sense of well-being.

: Provides a reduction in mental fatigue and an improvement of one’s general sense of well-being. Lemon Balm Extract : This lemon-scented herb is known to take stress and anxiety away. It also supports cognitive performance, mood, and sleep.

: This lemon-scented herb is known to take stress and anxiety away. It also supports cognitive performance, mood, and sleep. Night Terpene Blend: Four powerful Terpenes of Myrcene, Linalool, Terpinolene, and Phytol help you fall asleep faster and wake up refreshed. Terpenes are aromatic compounds associated with the fragrance of many plants and herbs. Studies have indicated that terpenes offer direct physiological effects and help to relieve stress and calm the mind.

The Difference With Melatonin: Why You May or May Not Want It

Melatonin is a naturally-produced hormone that helps support the sleep-wake cycle, also known as the circadian rhythm. It tells your body when it’s time to sleep and helps your body stay asleep throughout the night.

Things like jet lag, blue light from electronics, and nightlife can throw off your internal clock and disrupt your natural circadian rhythm. That’s why ASYSTEM includes melatonin in their Wild Berry Gummy + Melatonin formula to give you the restful sleep you deserve.

If you’re looking for a gentler journey to sleep, the classic Wild Berry Gummy swaps out melatonin for L-Tryptophan, an essential amino acid that helps synthesize serotonin. Just like melatonin, L-Tryptophan helps you fall asleep and improves the quality of your sleep. Unlike melatonin, L-Tryptophan is guaranteed grog-free.

If you know that you have issues falling asleep due to jet lag, late-night work shifts, or other sleep-wake disruptors, you may benefit from melatonin’s powerful sleep induction. If your top priority is getting a good night’s rest without any morning grog, you might prefer L-Tryptophan.

You can even alternate between the two, tailoring your sleep aid to the needs of the hour.

See what these gummies can do for yourself by placing your order here.

ASYSTEM’s Story and How They Designed The Perfect Gummy for a Peaceful Night’s Sleep

ASYSTEM has built a company devoted to wellness and better living. Founders Oli and Josh created ASYSTEM because they saw a gap in the market for something that they personally needed. As people who were getting older, traveling quite a bit, and trying to find a balance between family and work, they were struggling a bit. Most people know that trying to survive on too little sleep can affect your mood, weight, productivity, and overall health, and they could feel those effects happening.

They searched for science-backed products that were effective and easy to use. They discovered that such a line of products didn’t exist, so they set out to create it.

Today, the high-quality products designed by ASYSTEM to help clients feel better and work better include vitamins, supplements, pain relief products, and personal care items.

Final Thoughts on the Effectiveness of These Amazing Complete Care Sleep Gummies

This natural sleep gummy, developed by ASYSTEM is vegan, gluten-free, and contains no artificial colors or flavors.

ASYSTEM’s Scientific Advisory Board is made up of nutritionists, doctors, and performance experts who inform and guide the research to develop safe and effective products.

The Complete Calm Sleep Gummies are also a climate-positive product. They’re delivered in low-impact packaging of a reusable tin case. The gummies’ tray is also a non-plastic material that’s compostable and minimizes waste and output of CO2.

Compared to other sleep aids on the market, ASYSTEM’s sleep gummies are plant-based, CBD-free, and low in sugar. It’s important to remember to only take one gummy per night at bedtime. Satisfied clients recommend taking the gummy 30-60 minutes before bed for optimal results.

After taking the gummy, you’ll notice an immediate calming sensation due to ASYSTEM’s unique Terpene blend. Before you know it, you’ll start to feel cozy and snoozy. The next day, you wake up refreshed and ready to take on the day. Over time, as it becomes a regular part of your nightly wind-down routine, the benefits of the sleep gummy compound and continue to do their job. You can even pay monthly for automatic refills if you find that you like them.

If you’re ready to stop tossing and turning, counting sheep, and waking up several times throughout the night, purchase the Complete Care Sleep Gummies and give yourself the gift of a better night’s rest and an even better day ahead.

See why ASYSTEM is here for you with these fantastic sleep gummies and more.

