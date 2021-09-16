This Pain Relief Sleep Mask is Like a Weighted Blanket For Your Eyes

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There are a lot of reasons why people have trouble sleeping. One of the biggest being that they wake up at even the smallest hints of light in the room. Which is why they need a sleep mask. But when you pick up the IMAK Compression Pain Relief Sleep Mask, you can combat many different causes of sleeplessness.

Obviously, the IMAK Compression Pain Relief Sleep Mask is pretty good at keeping the light out of your eyes while you sleep. It’ll immerse you in complete darkness, so it becomes a lot easier for your mind to drift off to sleep. But that’s not all it can combat at night.

The IMAK Compression Pain Relief Sleep Mask is like a weighted blanket for your face. It fits comfortably on your head so you can sleep with ease. And that weighted feeling helps to relieve stress and pain in your head from working at the computer all day. Even more thanks to the weighted design.

If you go to bed dealing with sinus pain or a headache of any kind, this weighted mask is going to help alleviate that pain. Whatever is ailing you at night, it doesn’t stand a chance. And you don’t have to spend all that much to get rid of that pain. All thanks to the amazing craft from IMAK.

Everyone could benefit from having the IMAK Compression Pain Relief Sleep Mask in their life. It’s great at keeping the light out and great at relieving pain when it pops up before bed. So pick one of these up now and make sure you get the best sleep possible from here on out.

Get It: Pick up the IMAK Compression Pain Relief Sleep Mask ($14) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out The Best REM Sleep Trackers For The Troubled Sleepers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!