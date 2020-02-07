Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Going to the gym can be a hassle. Who has the time? If you’re looking for a way to get a great workout in minutes, in the comfort and privacy of your home, this Lifeline Jungle Gym XT Suspension Training System is on sale right now at Amazon. It’s a lot like more popular suspension training systems. Except this one is a fraction of the price. Normally $100, right now it can be ours for just $65.

But before you blow it off as a cheap imitation to the TRX, know this: real Amazon users, nearly 600 of them, give the Lifeline Jungle Gym XT a phenomenal 4.5-star rating. That means real people like you are using, and loving, the Lifeline Jungle Gym XT.

With industrial-strength suspension straps and secure, adjustable inline buckles that are designed for punishing commercial use, the Lifeline Jungle Gym XT Suspension Trainer is all you need to get a great workout at home. The split-anchor design allows for wider angles of resistance, so you can work more muscle groups.

It’s got foot cradles for working leg and core muscles. You can target specific muscle groups ort use it as an all-around resistance training to work your entire upper or lower body. Plus, you’ll also improve your balance and strengthen stabilizer muscles to keep your core solid.

Work Out At Home With This Suspension Training System On Sale

Suspension training is a lightweight alternative to weights and machines. And it’s perfect for rehab or therapy. The Lifeline Jungle Gym XT is easy, portable, and can be put away in a drawer when you’re finished. So it doesn’t even take up any space. No need for a home gym! Get all the resistance training you need with this simple, risk-free system.

With two non-scuff door anchors and easy one-hand buckle adjustments that can take it from 16 to 94 inches in a matter of seconds, it can be attached to doors, bars, even tree limbs outdoors. So you can take it with you no matter where you are. Hotel rooms, parks, the beach? It’s ideal for travelers and active types who want a great workout no matter their location.

A great workout on-the-go? Sign us up. And at 35 percent off, it’s a bargain compared to other suspension training systems. You’d be hard-pressed to find even the base-model TRX for just $65.

So quit dealing with the crowds, noise, smell, and cost of the local gym. Get a Lifeline Jungle Gym XT Suspension Training System today, and start working out no matter where you are.

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!