This Theramask Kills Up To 99.9% Of Bacteria On Contact For 20 Washes

There are a lot of face masks out there. As anyone who has taken this pandemic in 2020 can tell you, the options are bountiful. But there’s one thing that you come to learn quickly. Not all of them are made equally when it comes to killing germs. But the Theramask Face Mask 2 Pack doesn’t have that problem.

Touch of Modern is always a great place to pick up some new gear. It’s all high-quality stuff in there, so you can be sure that what you’re getting is up to snuff. And that is no different when it comes to the Theramask Face Mask 2 Pack. You’ll get a whole lot of germ-killing use out of these bad boys.

Unlike other face masks out there, the Theramask Face Mask 2 Pack is a real germ killer. On contact, this can kill up to 99.99% of germs. So you won’t be breathing any unwanted particulates with that mask on. It can do that because it is made with a good deal of copper in it. And copper is a strong germ killer.

The Theramask Face Mask 2 Pack might be good at fighting germs, but you might worry that they will stop being effective quickly. But that isn’t true here. With these masks, you can throw each of them in the wash about 65 times without them losing any potency. That’s a whole lot of protection for you with 1 2-pack.

A face mask that is that effective at killing germs is a high priority item no matter what in 2020. But one that is as comfortable to wear as the Theramask Face Mask 2 Pack is too good to pass up, especially on sale. So pick up this 2 pack now to give yourself plenty of safe trips outdoors for the foreseeable future.

Get It: Pick up the Theramask Face Mask 2 Pack ($30; was $40) at Touch of Modern

