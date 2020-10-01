This Vibrating Foam Roller Is the Ultimate Workout Recovery Tool

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Whether you are working out from home or at the gym, there’s one thing that is constant. To get the most out of your workout, you must relax the muscles. You need to relieve the pressure before a workout. Which you can get done with the TriggerPoint Grid Vibe Plus Vibrating Foam Roller.

The TriggerPoint Grid Vibe Plus Vibrating Foam Roller is a great little item. There are plenty of rollers out there for you to pick up to add to your pre/post-workout routine. But not all of them are like this one. Because this one will vibrate, which will help to get those muscles primed in no time at all.

Having the TriggerPoint Grid Vibe Plus Vibrating Foam Roller is like having a personal massage therapist in your to-go bag. There are four vibration frequencies in it, so you can pick the power and strength that works for your muscles. And it can do it for a good long while. Up to 2 hours on the rechargeable battery to be exact.

Having the TriggerPoint Grid Vibe Plus Vibrating Foam Roller in your life will be a game-changer. Don’t trust us? Then look at the customer review rating for this. It is standing at a star rating of 4.6 out of 5. Those who have picked this up have loved it. And if you pick it up, you will too.

You can use the TriggerPoint Grid Vibe Plus Vibrating Foam Roller before, during, or after a workout. It won’t take up all that much space, conveniently going with you wherever and being stored easily. And it will help you get the most out of your workouts. At this sales price, you should pick it up now. You won’t regret it.

Get It: Pick up the TriggerPoint Grid Vibe Plus Vibrating Foam Roller ($52; was $100) at Amazon

