This Vitargo Complex Carbohydrate Powder Helps Build Muscle 2x Faster

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We need to fuel ourselves before and after a workout. Give the body all the good stuff it needs so you can get the proper results. If not, you won’t see the gains. Nor will you have the energy to hit the weights as hard as you can. That is why you need to have the Vitargo Complex Carbohydrate Powder in your life.

Why should you have the Vitargo Complex Carbohydrate Powder in your life? Because it can be used both before and after a workout. Before a workout, it’ll give you the stimulant-free energy you need to go as hard as possible, while also giving your muscles the help they need to improve during a workout.

After a workout, the Vitargo Complex Carbohydrate Powder is great at getting in and out of your body quickly while helping the muscles recover so they can get back to work the next day bigger and better than ever with the proper rest. All of which comes inside a package with no sugar or gluten or anything to negatively impact your body.

Even better is that this powder comes in a package that tastes great. There are many flavors you can choose from that’ll help make it go down so much easier. So easy in fact that it’ll feel like you’re drinking a sweet treat. But there are none of the sugary downsides you can from sugary drinks like that.

Having the Vitargo Complex Carbohydrate Powder in your life is going to make going to the gym a lot easier. Because the results will be greater and you’ll recover faster. So why not head on over to Amazon right now and pick up a bottle while you can?

Get It: Pick up the Vitargo Complex Carbohydrate Powder ($35) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out The Best REM Sleep Trackers For The Troubled Sleepers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!