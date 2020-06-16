This Weighted Blanket Will Keep You Cool All Summer Long

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Have you been having trouble getting to sleep recently? Then you might want to take a look at a weighted blanket. Now, you may think that’s not the best idea now that the summer is here and it’s gonna be too hot. But the Degrees of Comfort Weighted Blanket from Amazon is perfect for the summer.

Obviously the Degrees of Comfort Weighted Blanket sounds like it will be too overbearing for the summer heat. But it really isn’t, thanks to the materials used here. One side of the blanket warms you up for the colder seasons, and the other side helps keep you cool for the summer.

For the next few months, you’re going to want to sleep under the cooler side of the Degrees of Comfort Weighted Blanket. That way you can fully enjoy the benefits of a weighted blanket when you’re trying to get the sleep.

The main benefit of items like the Degrees of Comfort Weighted Blanket is that it gives you the sensation of being hugged all night long. That pressure helps to release serotonin and melatonin in your body. When those are released, your body will relax and sleep will come in no time at all.

Unlike other blankets of a similar ilk, the Degrees of Comfort Weighted Blanket is a lot more comfortable to use. Not just because of the cooling tech, but because the weighted aspect is achieved using nano-ceramic bead technology. They just sit a lot simpler than glass or plastic beads.

If you want top of the line comfort and help getting to bed, then this Degrees of Comfort Weighted Blanket is for you. The dual side design makes it so you can use this all year long. Pick one up now so you can get a cool night’s rest for the remainder of the summer.

