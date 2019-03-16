Even though he’s slipped off the top perch in recent years because of injuries and off-the-course issues, Tiger Woods hasn’t forgotten about the days when he was the most physically dominant golfer on the PGA Tour. In fact, after winning the 2019 Masters, it looks like Tiger might be back in form again.

Speaking of those days, Woods channeled his past peak performances when he won at the Tour Championship in September 2018, his first victory on the PGA Tour since 2013. Woods showed that despite his back issues, he can still win on the tour. Could another major championship be next? UPDATE: Yes, it can: Woods won the 2019 Masters tournament, his first major championship in quite a while.

Woods had the chance to remind himself of those peak years recently when he was traveling with fellow golfer Justin Thomas—who is pretty physically fit himself—and revealed the daily routine he used to stay in shape in an interview with the Golf Channel.

Thomas, who won the 2017 PGA Championship and added 15lbs of muscle to his frame last season, asked Woods, “What did you used to do when you were about my age?”

Here was Woods’ answer:

Tiger Woods on his old workout routine: “Well, I used to get up in the morning, run four miles,” Woods said. “Then I’d go to the gym, do my lift. Then I’d hit balls for two to three hours. I’d go play, come back, work on my short game. I’d go run another four more miles, and then if anyone wanted to play basketball or tennis, I would go play basketball or tennis. That was a daily routine. I’m not doing any of that now.”

Want to feel lazy? Listen to the old daily routine of @TigerWoods! pic.twitter.com/4FAx0gtGUn — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) February 13, 2018

Woods is getting ready for the 2019 Open Championship with a new routine to get on the proper time for Northern Ireland, making sure his body clock is ready:

“Wake up! It is now 1 a.m. here on the East coast. Why am I doing this right now?” Woods asks. “Because it is now 6 a.m. at Royal Portrush. I will playing the Open Championship there, and in order to be prepared for the time change, I am getting up. If you want to succeed, if you want to get better, if you want to win, if you want to accomplish your goals, it starts with getting up early.”

While Woods is long past the days when he’d do that workout routine, it just shows one of the many reasons why he was the top golfer on the planet for over a decade.

