Are you in need of a new mattress? It can be hard to search for a new mattress. There are so many options out there and there is no mattress that is one size fits all. Everyone has a preference for their mattress. Finding the mattress for you at the right price can take some time. But with the sale over at Bear Mattress, you can pick up their amazing Bear Hybrid Mattress for 25 percent off and two free Cloud pillows.

Some folks love their mattress to be really soft. And for those folks looking for a new mattress, the Bear Hybrid Mattress is a great option. It is incredibly soft without ever sacrificing support for your body. No matter how you sleep, the bed will fill in the gaps to conform to you for a relaxed night’s rest.

The Bear Hybrid Mattress makes for such an amazing experience is because of the four layers of support within it. The first two layers are foam that conforms to your body and allows for airflow/pressure relief for great sleep. The third layer is the quantum edge coil system that gives support to the whole mattress. And the bottom layer is a high-density foam that gives the mattress plenty of durability.

All of that makes the Bear Hybrid Mattress an incredible mattress. Not only is it made with those layers to give itself that level of comfort, but the top layer of the mattress is made with a hand-quilted celliant fiber top that is made with hypersoft cooling gel foam to give the mattress plenty of breathability, so it feels like you are sleeping on a cloud.

Bear Mattress makes amazing mattresses and the Bear Hybrid Mattress is no different. It stands tall as one of the more comforting mattresses on the market. If you want it, just use coupon code WS250 to get 25 percent off and two free Cloud pillows.

But if you want something a little less expensive or a little sturdier on your back, you can get those on sale, too. If you spend over $1,000, use coupon code WS200 to get $200 off. If you spend over $700, use coupon code WS150 to get $150 off. And they’ll still come with the pillows for free.

If you need a new mattress, you better act fast. This sale ends today. The new year is in full swing so any lingering New Year’s sales like this one will be gone soon enough. Make your nights a lot easier on yourself with one of these amazing mattresses.

Get It: Pick up the Bear Hybrid Mattress ($1,140 with coupon code WS250; was $1,390) at Bear Mattress

