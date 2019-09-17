Todd Snyder Uses This $10 Toothpaste To Keep His Teeth White

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





One of the most important parts of any man’s morning routines is getting them teeth brushed. Waking up with that horrible morning breath is not great for anybody. It feels weird for the man equipped with it and anybody within reach having to talk to that guy is going to wish they didn’t get out of bed that morning. So cleaning up in the oral hygiene department is pretty important.

Every guy can brush in the morning, brush at night, and in between the two brush after meals while still feeling like something is missing. Maybe it’s just an imagination issue, but there’s just the feeling that the toothpaste is not getting the job done. There’s a good chance that there is something wrong with the toothpaste. That tube is just not up to snuff.

There are tons of options though. Take a walk down the aisle that displays the oral hygiene products to see an overload of choices. Which one is the right one to get? Chances are none of them are really all that great. Finding the right kind is going to take a little more research than a stroll to the nearest five and dime. Getting the right oral hygiene products is going to necessitate a trip to the internet, where the right product can be found. And that correct product is going to be the Marvis Classic Strong Mint Toothpaste.

What makes the Marvis Classic Strong Mint Toothpaste so great? Well right off the bat it just immediately tastes great. It’s got a very strong flavor profile that will last a lot longer in the day than other, lesser mainstream brands. The mint flavor in this tube is so strong and so refreshing that it makes the act of using it feel like the job is getting done pretty quickly. There won’t be any worry about it being lacking in the productivity department.

The Marvis Classic Strong Mint Toothpaste is not just an immense blast of flavor but it is also an wonderfully crafted piece of work. This brand of toothpaste is made to put all other brands to shame. There is no paraben and no fluoride. It is cruelty-free and made to be vegan. And it is gluten-free. The production of this toothpaste is made with the goal to clean up the mouth with a lot more success than other brands and to feel cleaner a lot longer than those others. And it does those things with aplomb.

Finding out that a big celebrity or fashion icon uses a product can be a great way to see if something works or not. Knowing that Todd Snyder uses the Marvis Classic Strong Mint Toothpaste is a big sign that it works like gangbusters. Todd Snyder needs to look great at all times and making sure those teeth are nice and white is a key component of that.

With the knowledge that Todd Snyder keeps his teeth clean by using Marvis Classic Strong Mint Toothpaste is pretty much all that anyone needs to know. It’s an unbelievable product and it isn’t much more expensive than those regular brands down at the market. Pick up a tube now to upgrade the oral hygiene routine immediately.

Get It: Pick up the Marvis Classic Strong Mint Toothpaste ($10) at Amazon.

